Fayetteville Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect Monday (Nov. 6).

According to police, it happened at the Valero gas station on the corner of College & Lafayette around 1 a.m.

The suspect reportedly had a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Police said no one was injured, but the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

At this time, police are looking at surveillance video and more details are expected to be released.

