Florida State Suspends Greek Life Activity After Student’s Death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS News) — Florida State University President John Thrasher has indefinitely suspended all Greek life activities in the wake of a student’s death, CBS Miami reports.

“I want to send a serious message, I really do,” said Thrasher. “We’ve got a serious problem.”

The decision to suspend all fraternities and sororities indefinitely comes after the death of 20-year-old Andrew Coffey of Pompano Beach who was found unresponsive at about 10:25 a.m. Friday, the morning after a house party about a mile from campus. Coffey, a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity pledge, was given medical treatment but died on the scene.

The action also comes after the arrest Monday in an unrelated case of Garret John Marcy, 20, who was charged with the sale and trafficking of cocaine. Marcy is a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Thrasher has also banned alcohol at all recognized student organization functions. FSU has more than 700 such organizations outside of the Greek community.

A press release from the university reads in part, “FSU has received national recognition for its innovative programs designed to curb high-risk behaviors. These model programs are emulated by other universities and aggressively encourage students to report incidents they think might be hazing. The university has dozens of programs that work with Greek organizations to educate them on the values they are expected to reflect, providing tools and resources to assist student leaders and advisors in effectively managing their organizations.”

“But the president said this pause is needed to review and reflect on the loss of a young life,” the statement says.

The death came at the outset of Parents’ Weekend, a time when the university hosts thousands of families and showcases its campus.

