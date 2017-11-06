× Fort Smith Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Four Kids

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A Fort Smith woman is accused of driving drunk with four young girls inside the vehicle.

Kelley Bracken, 35, of Fort Smith was arrested in connection with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated for the first time, and four counts of misdemeanor second-degree endangerment of the welfare of a minor.

Four girls younger than 15 were in the vehicle with Bracken, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 4), a deputy saw the driver of an SUV drive along Chapen Drive with its headlights off. The driver drove across the center line and after, the deputy stopped the SUV on Old Greenwood Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

While speaking with the deputy, Bracken’s words were slurred and repetitive, she was forgetful, her eyes were bloodshot and the smell of alcohol was present, according to an arrest report.

Bracken was told to get out of the car to perform sobriety tests. She stumbled and had difficulty standing. She failed all of the conducted tests. Her blood-alcohol content registered at .13, the report states.

Bracken was extremely apologetic and continuously explained to the deputy that she and the girls were “just going out for french fries”, according to the report.

As for the girls, their guardians were called and told to come get them from the scene. Police also contacted the Department of Human Services hotline to report the incident. A DHS representative told the deputy that this alleged incident meets the requirements for a child maltreatment case.