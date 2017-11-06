Local Residents Attempt To Save Town Water From Shutting Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIAN (KFSM) -- Some customers of the Sequoyah County Water Association may soon have no water service.

Residents fought Monday night (Nov. 6) to keep water services on after an eight-month debate between those in the town and those of the water association.

A meeting was conducted about 6 p.m. Monday. Residents were invited to discuss their concerns and possible water rates.

Those in the town have a 50-year contract with the water association, but employees of the water association have allegedly breached the contract.

Vian residents said those of the water association increased rates despite contract agreements. They claim the contract states that there wouldn't be rate increases, but employees of the water association said the contract doesn't state such, and rather, they raised customer rates due to what they consider as needed upgrades including a pumping system and a water treatment plant.

The water association services 6,000 customers in Sequoyah County. According to the United States Census Bureau, 1,394 people lived in Vian during 2016.

This is a developing story.