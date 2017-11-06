Military Father Surprises Sons After 11-Month Deployment In Africa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A military dad has returned home after an 11-month deployment in Djibouti, Africa, and his first mission was to surprise his two young sons.

Capt. Ross Shivley with the Army National Guard went Goddard School to surprise his three-year-old and toddler sons.

"When you come back and see everything you've missed... it's pretty exciting to know all the things that I'll be able to be apart of that I've missed out on... .," Shivley said.

This wasn't Shivley's first deployment, but it was the first time he left behind wife Heidi and sons Nolan and Maddox.

Maddox was newborn when Shivley was deployed, but thanks to technology, the two bonded thousands of miles away.

"I didn't expect him to remember me... I guess its things you take for granted whenever you have deployed before but didn't have a family," Shivley added.

His wife Heidi said, "I can't imagine not having technology to contact Ross especially for the boys when there's tantrums, and their sick and don't feel good."

She also explained the family is looking forward to settling into life as a whole.