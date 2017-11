× Part Of State Highway 72 West Of Pea Ridge Closed Due To Accident

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — State Highway 72 west of Pea Ridge is closed due to an accident Monday (Nov. 6).

According to Arkansas State Police, all lanes are currently closed as crews work to clear the scene.

The accident happened between Bussey Lane and Patton Road.

The cause of the accident is unknown, and no word yet if anyone is injured.