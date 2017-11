× Recent Pea Ridge Graduate Dead After Head-On Collision

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Pea Ridge graduate died in a head-on collision Monday (Nov. 6), according to Arkansas State Police.

Amber Kalberloh, 18, of Pea Ridge died after hitting a Jeep Wrangler head-on along Arkansas 72 East, according to ASP.

The driver of the Jeep, Ramona Morgan, 49, also of Pea Ridge, was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment, according to ASP.

The incident happened about 9 a.m.