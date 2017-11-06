× UPDATE: Report Released In Death Of Johnson County Woman

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Arkansas State Crime Lab has released the cause of death of a 75-year-old woman in Johnson County.

Sharon Lindemann was killed by “multiple blunt force and penetrating injuries,” according to the crime lab.

Lindemann was found by her sister in the driveway of their home on Oct. 30 near Hartman.

Johnson County Sheriff Larry Jones said Lindemann had deep gashes on her arms and legs, but he does not think her death is suspicious. The family said they think a dog attacked Lindemann, but the crime lab’s report did not list an animal attack.