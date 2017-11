× 911 Services Out On East Side Of Fayetteville For Landlines

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — 911 services are down on the east side of Fayetteville for residents using landlines, according to police.

A fiber has been cut in the area of E Huntsville Road and S Cunningham Lane causing residents east of the intersection to not have landline phone service.

If you have an emergency, call 911 using a cell phone. Police said AT&T is working on resolving the issue.