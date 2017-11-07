× Arkansas Supreme Court Blocks Inmate’s Execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has halted this week’s planned execution of an inmate whose attorneys say suffers from psychotic delusions.

Justices on Tuesday granted the request for an emergency stay for Jack Greene, who had been scheduled to be executed Thursday night. Greene, who’s from North Carolina, was sentenced to die for the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett, who was beaten with a can of hominy, stabbed and shot.

Greene’s attorneys had asked for the stay so justices could review a lower court’s decision to dismiss his challenge of a state law that gives Arkansas’ top prison official the authority to determine whether he is competent.