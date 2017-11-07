Bentonville Couple Gets Pilot Show On HGTV Network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- A couple is getting their own show on Home & Garden Television (HGTV) called "Almost Home".

Dave and Jenny Marrs are local business owners whose business focuses on the renovation and restoration of historic homes.

The couple was contacted by a director while the network was in search for unique small towns for new programming.

Thus far, the series consists of only a pilot episode, but more may be filmed in the near future. The one hour pilot was filmed during the 2017 summer when the couple renovated a home older than 100 years.

To celebrate this opportunity, the Marrs invited family and friends to join their watch party.

HGTV is a much-watched network broadcasting shows of home improvement, gardening and the like.