× Clouds Continue; Widespread Rain Wednesday

Cloudy skies continue across most of the area with temperatures holding in the 40s to around 50.

Patchy drizzle will remain possible into the evening hours and overnight but the best chance for rain will arrive on Wednesday mid-morning into the afternoon with another system moving in from the west.

This is a look at HD Futurecast on Wednesday at 11am.

Plan on showers moving across the area from the west to the east with the best chance for rain and higher rain totals in SE Oklahoma and SW Arkansas.

Accumulated rain totals will be light on Wednesday with less than 0.25″ in NW Arkansas, and closer to 0.50″ in the Greater Fort Smith area.

-Garrett