Fayetteville Police Arrest Getaway Driver In Gas Station Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An accomplice to a Fayetteville gas station robbery was arrested Monday (Nov. 6), according to Fayetteville police.

Natasha Marquez, 40, originally told police that she was not involved in the Oct. 20 robbery, but police later received a tip that she was the getaway driver. According to police, Marquez agreed to go to the police department and make a statement, and later confessed that she was the getaway driver.

The robbery happened about 9 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Valero across from the Fayetteville Athletic Club on North Crossover Road. Surveillance video shows an armed man inside the business demanding money. When the clerk didn’t open the cash register, the suspect fired a bullet from a revolver into the ceiling. The report states that the clerk then opened the cash register, but didn’t want to give away the money. Rather, the gunman reached across the counter and stole it. After, he ran from the scene. Freddie Jones Jr., 20, was arrested on Oct. 31 and faces charges of aggravated robbery and first-degree terroristic threatening.

Marquez told police that she believed that Jones was going to steal something from a nearby residence to pawn, but he returned to the vehicle “out of breath.” She said he later described the robbery to her and said that he got $400, according to police.

She said the money was used to pay her bills, and she did not turn Jones in because she was afraid of being alone, police said.

She is now facing charges of accomplice to aggravated robbery.