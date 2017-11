FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an armed suspect accused of robbing the Valero Gas Station on Sunday (Nov. 5).

Police say an African-American man entered the gas station at 357 N. College Ave., displayed a hand gun and asked for cash. He got a small amount of money and left on foot, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Shawn Allen at 479-587-3520.