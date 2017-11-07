Fayetteville Ranks As One Of 25 Best Holiday Shopping Destinations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fayetteville has yet again ranked on another American "Top Best" list.

The most recent ranking is for Fayetteville being featured as one of the best towns in America for 2017 holiday shopping. The list was compiled by Expedia.

Those with the company stated they monitored more than 3 million social media posts and followed conversations that related to local shops and holiday markets

They said the city stood out because of the 'Little Craft Show at Fayetteville' and 'Lights of the Ozarks'.

"We're excited about it and we're thrilled," Hazel Hernandez with Experience Fayetteville Visitors Center said.

Hernandez said she thinks Fayetteville ranked because of strong community support, especially at events like 'Lights of the Ozarks'.

Fayetteville business owners said rather than shop online, shop local and enjoy the experience.

Other cities ranked include Pittsburgh;Truth or Consequences, NM; Aurburn, Ala.; Lawrence, Kan.; Morgantown W.Va.; Pensacola, Fla.; Athens, Ga.; Bowling Green, Ky.; Kansas City, Mo.; Muskogee, Okla.; Missoula, Mont.; Urbana, Ill.; Cadillac, Mich.; Flagstaff, Ariz.; Lewiston, Idaho, Carson City, Nev.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Glenwood Springs, Colo.; Huntington W.Va.; Bryan, Texas; Hattiesburg, Miss.; Santa Barbara, Cali.; Fort Wayne, Ind. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.