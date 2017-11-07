Fort Smith City Leaders Considering Waiving Parking Fees For December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- We're entering the season of giving and the City of Fort Smith is looking to get into the spirit by offering something to those who live and spend time downtown.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors will consider Tuesday (Nov. 7) to offer free parking during December. The city did this last year, but when they did they lost $4,000 worth of revenue.

Right now, it costs people 25 cents to park for an hour. However, leaders think that if they offer free parking during the holidays it will attract small business shopping. "It's another way we can give back to the community," said City Administrator Carl Geffken.

"Hopefully when we come into the Christmas season that we help benefit our downtown merchants," Geffken said.

If passed, free parking will be from December 1st - December 31st. The city would put bags over each parking meter downtown so drivers wouldn't have to pay.

The Board of Directors meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center on Jenny Lind Road.