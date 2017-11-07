Local Native Inducted Into Veterans Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA (KFSM) -- Alma native Roger Rickard has been inducted into the Arkansas Veterans Hall of Fame.

Arkansas is one of just a few states that have the hall of fame for veterans.

"Each year, they inducted 15 military veterans from Arkansas or who have served in Arkansas for a length of time," Rickard explained.

Rickard served 27 years in the military. Rickard's first operation was against Iraq.

He's humble and said he gives others credit for his success.

Rickard also said he's most proud of the number of cadets Alma High School sent on to receive high education.