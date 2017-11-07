× Lock Down Lifted Following Shooting Near TCU Campus

FORT WORTH (CBS News) — A road rage situation between two shuttle bus drivers put Texas Christian University on high alert and the campus under lockdown for a short time Tuesday morning (Nov. 7).

In a tweet just before 7:30 a.m., the university told those on campus that there was an armed shooter and to “seek safe shelter immediately.”

The lock down was lifted just after 8a.m.

Fort Worth PD says the incident stemmed from two Roadrunner Shuttle drivers getting into an argument near the TCU campus. One driver fired a gun at the other but missed. The driver then rammed his shuttle into the other driver’s shuttle.

The suspect took off from the scene and police are actively searching for him. TCU said the suspect was driving shuttle #24171, which was found off-campus abandoned.

There is no word yet on injuries. Police say Roadrunner is a shuttle service used by the university. It’s not clear yet if students were on board.