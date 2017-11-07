× Police: Springdale Man Assaulted Three Women In Two Days

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police arrested a Springdale man after three women in two days claimed he assaulted them, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Leroy Bungitak, 31, was arrested Monday (Nov. 6) in connection with second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony. Bungitak also faces a misdemeanor harassment charge.

Two women on Sunday (Nov. 5) said Bungitak assaulted them near Northside Laundry at 909 Backus Ave, according to the report.

The first woman said Bungitak solicited her for sex before he groped her. The second woman said Bungitak knocked her over before assaulting her.

Bungitak fled on foot before police arrived.

Police were called Monday (Nov. 6) to a local apartment complex for a similar disturbance, after a woman told police a man solicited her for sex before trying to climb into her car, according to the report.

The woman was able to kick the male out of the car and police later located him at Northside Laundry, where they identified him as Bungitak.

Bungitak told police he was at the laundromat on Sunday, but said he only spoke to the first woman denied assaulting her. Bungitak said he fell into the second woman and grabbed her after she fell over, according to the report.

Bungitak was being held Tuesday (Nov. 7) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set and a hold for Bentonville District Court.

Bungitak has a hearing set for Wednesday (Nov. 8) in Washington County Circuit Court.