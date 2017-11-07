Springdale Woman Sentenced To 18 Months For Tax Evasion

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale woman was sentenced Tuesday (Nov. 7) to over a year in federal prison for tax evasion, according to the department of justice.

Gini Driskell, 49, will serve 18 months followed by three years of supervised release on one count of tax evasion.

Driskell devised a scheme to conceal her income from the IRS, according to court records. Driskell worked as a certified public accountant at Frost, PLLC, in Little Rock from 2002 to 2011. She formed a legal entity with the title of “Gini L. Vannes, PA” and directed her compensation to be paid to this entity on April 15, 2002. By doing this, she concealed her income from the IRS.

During the time she was employed with Frost, PLLC, she received compensation totaling $1,691,126.79. According to court records, she did not report any of this income to the IRS on her tax returns.

“Today’s sentencing again emphasizes the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Attorney’s office will continue their aggressive pursuit of those who use fraudulent methods in an attempt to corrupt our nation’s tax system,” said Tracey D. Montaño, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service. “This sentence should send a clear message; schemes to evade the payment of taxes are a violation of the Federal Tax laws and the consequences of such schemes can and will result in jail time.”

Driskell plead guilt in April 2017.