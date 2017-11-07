× Suspect Accused Of Driving Heavily Intoxicated Wanted In Deadly Rogers Collision

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are searching for a man accused of killing another in a deadly rollover collision. Police allege the man wanted was driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level of nearly three times above the legal limit.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mitchell Cameron Ramsey, 24, of Rogers, who is wanted for felony negligent homicide, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

The warrant stems from an incident that happened Sept. 28 about 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of North 13th and West Persimmon Streets.

When police and first-responders arrived, they identified one of the drivers as Ramsey, the warrant states.

The warrant also states that Ramsey was bleeding from his head, and seemed disoriented, as he was unable to identify where he was located.

Meanwhile, the other driver involved, William Dudzieski, was unconscious. His head had hit the asphalt through the driver’s side window. His vehicle had rolled over when the two vehicles collided. He was not wearing his seat belt, according to Rogers police.

Police said Dudzieski was taken by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was pronounced dead shortly after. The official cause of death was documented as “blunt-force trauma”. He had a ruptured spleen, and the bleeding was uncontrollable.

Witnesses told police Henson sped through an intersection and failed to stop at a stop sign, the warrant states.

Police searched Ramsey’s vehicle and found an empty Hydrocodone bottle in the front seat, according to the warrant.

It was also found that Ramsey was driving with a suspended license.

An officer went to Mercy Hospital with Ramsey. It was noted in the warrant that Ramsey was uncooperative throughout the process.

While at the hospital, a blood sample was taken from Ramsey. It revealed a blood-alcohol level of .201.

The officer reported he could smell a “very strong odor of intoxicants” omitting from Ramsey, and that his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred.

A paramedic also commented about Ramsey. The officer reported the paramedic turned to him while he was treating Ramsey at the scene and said Ramsey was very intoxicated.

Ramsey claimed he couldn’t recall anything about the collision, but did remember leaving JJ’s Bar and Grill before it happened.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the restaurant. It was later determined that he had walked out without paying his alcoholic drinks and appetizer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Rogers police at 621-1172.