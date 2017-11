× Traffic On Interstate 49 Comes To Stop Due To Injury Collision

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A portion of a lane traveling south along Interstate 49 has closed due to a collision involving an injury.

The closure is near the Lowell exit at mile marker 78 at East Monroe Avenue. As of 6:55, traffic was backed up to exit 82.

Police and first-responders are at the scene. No information about the collision is being released at this time.

Travelers are encouraged to take detours if possible.