Drug Kingpin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman To Undergo Psychological Exam In NY

His trial in Brooklyn is set to begin in April 2018.

Wednesday’s hearing

The 60-year-old defendant, dressed in a dark blue prison uniform, entered the courtroom for Wednesday’s brief hearing smiling and waving at his former beauty queen wife, Emma Coronel, and their six-year-old twin daughters. He followed the proceedings through an interpreter.

Federal prosecutors have turned over 90,000 pages of discovery — most detailing drug shipments and seizures — but Balarezo said he took issue with government plans to wait until two weeks before trial to share the testimony of alleged collaborators.

“Every one of them is going to be here trying to reduce their sentence,” the attorney said outside court.

The head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Guzman is named in a sweeping 17-count indictment alleging that from 1989 to 2014 he led a continuing criminal enterprise responsible for importing and distributing massive amounts of narcotics and conspiring to murder rivals who posed a threat, according to federal prosecutors.

Guzman is also charged with firearm violations related to drug trafficking and money laundering connected to the smuggling from the United States to Mexico of more than $14 billion in cash from narcotics sales.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a minimum sentence of life in prison. Federal prosecutors also intend to seek a $14 billion criminal forfeiture order against him.