Fort Smith Police Save A Life

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — It’s the duty of police to save lives and two with the Fort Smith Police Department did just that Tuesday (Nov. 8).

Police were dispatched to a home to assist with a suicidal person. There, they found a man unconscious in the driver’s seat, according to a news release.

There, Corporal Cody Elliott and Officer Keith Shelby noticed a tarp-covered car with a hose attached to the exhaust. The hose went through the interior of the car, causing the car windows to be fogged due to the fumes, the release states.

All of the windows were taped shut, but Shelby was able to get inside, the release also states.

Elliott and Shelby pulled the man out of the car and saved his life, according to the release.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.