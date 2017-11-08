× Freezing/Cold Lows Return

Skies will clear out late-evening with patchy, locally dense fog possible in spots.

Lows will be near or slightly below freezing in NW Arkansas with temperatures remaining above freezing in the River Valley.

Lows late Wednesday into Thursday will range from the upper 20s to the low 30s.

In the River Valley, mid to low 30s are expected.

Looking ahead into Sunday afternoon, we’ll (finally) see mostly sunny skies with highs back into the 60s with pleasant weather returning for Friday into the weekend.

The next chance for rain will arrive on Sunday with only minimal rain chances.

-Garrett