IRS Warns This Scam Is Different Than Other Reported Scams

(KFSM) — Another IRS scam is once again circling America, only this time, the scammer knows a lot about their target.

Those with the IRS issued a warning Tuesday (Nov. 7) about the dangers of this particular scam.

They warn that the scammers are aggressive in an attempt to manipulate the target by warning that a debt to the IRS must be paid immediately through a pre-paid debit card or wire transfer. This is common to other IRS scams, but this one, is a bit different.

The scammers reportedly know background information about their target. For instance, the scammer may know where a person works, whether they have a driver’s license, if the person is an immigrant, et cetera.

In some instances, the scammers have reportedly tried to gain additional information about the target by telling the person they have a refund due. This is an attempt to get the target to say vital information, the IRS warns.