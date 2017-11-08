LeFlore County Boys & Girls Club Opens In Poteau

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- For the first time, the LeFlore County Boys and Girls Club has its own stand alone facility which is giving kids in the area a new place to spend their time after school.

The new facility is on Clayton Avenue and opens on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 8).

With the new space, they will have more room to offer more kids ages 6 through 18 after school activities.

Organizers will have a lot to help keep the kids busy as they will offer art, cooking, physical fitness and a STEM programs. "This will give them a safe place to go where they can positive relationships and they can learn life skills and character development," said Arielle Perry, CEO of LeFlore County Boys and Girls Club. They will also have a teen and game room.

Before the new facility, organizers were partnered with Poteau and Heavener schools. They were only able to see students from those districts for nine years. According to Perry, "I've been pushing the board to do this because I felt like it was really needed here. We will be able to have a lot more kids here and will be able to serve kids that go to all the schools in LeFlore County."

The next step for the nonprofit is to start planning fundraisers to help keep their doors open.