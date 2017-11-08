Northside’s Isaiah Joe Signs With Razorbacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTH SMITH (KFSM)-- Less than two weeks before Northside's basketball season begins, senior Isaiah Joe officially committed to Arkansas Wednesday. Joe becomes the third addition to the 2018-19 class.

The 6-4 guard helped lead Northside to a 7A state title during his junior season, averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. According to 247sports.com Joe is rated as a four-star player. He is also ranked the 93rd-best player in the country, including the 20th-best shooting guard with a grade of 91 by 247Sports.com.

For Joe, it was a dream come true to sign a National Letter of Intent with the Arkansas basketball team.

"It's great being able to know it's official," said Joe. "Being able to do it in front of my friends and family and being able to thank them and God, because without them I wouldn't be able to be here. Just to know I'm going to be on the hill is going to be great. I'm honored because I have been wanting to be a Razorback since I was little and then now that the dream can come true, it feels amazing."