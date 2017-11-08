× Springdale Man Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges after two girls accused him of assaulting them at a party in July.

Devon Westbrook, 22, was arraigned Monday (Nov. 6) in Benton County Circuit Court on one count of rape and one count of second-degree sexual assault — both felonies.

The first victim, a 14-year-old girl, said Westbrook beat and raped her in a back bedroom during the party on July 8, according to court documents.

A witness said she saw Westbrook on the floor with the victim, holding the victim’s underwear and that she was naked from the waist down.

The second victim, a 13-year-old girl, told police she was at the same party and fell asleep in an upstairs bedroom. She said she awoke to Westbrook moving her to a bed and fondling her, according to the report.

The witness and first victim then found Westbrook fondling the second victim and tried to confront him, but Westbrook jumped out a window and onto the roof before running away.

Police later found Westbrook’s vehicle wrecked in a cemetery near Elm Springs.

Springdale police were investigating Westbrook for sexual assault in a separate case from last fall and confronted him about the new accusations on July 10.

Westbrook, who agreed to speak with police, admitted to having sex with two minor girls in the other case, but denied having sex with anyone at the party, according to the report.

In the other case, Westbrook has pleaded not guilty to one count of fourth-degree sexual assault in Washington County Circuit Court. His trial has been continued to Dec. 8.

Westbrook’s next hearing in Benton County is set for Nov. 29.

Westbrook was being held Wednesday (Nov. 8) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.