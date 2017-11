Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women, but the Centers for Disease Control reports the number of heart disease deaths in the US is dropping.

Doctors said modern medicine and nutritional knowledge are the main reasons for the drop in deaths.

The people most at risk for heart disease are those suffering from diabetes and who are overweight.

Doctors said a better diet, physical activity, and weight loss can dramatically reduce chances of heart disease.