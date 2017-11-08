× West Fork Woman Killed In Accident On Highway 265

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A West Fork woman is dead following an accident on Highway 265 late Tuesday night (Nov. 7).

According to Arkansas State Police, 37-year-old Brittney Hampton was driving northbound in a 2014 Chevrolet at 11:10 p.m.

Police said Hampton was traveling around a right hand curve when she crossed the southbound lane and went down into an embankment where she struck a boulder and overturned her vehicle.

Next of kin has been notified, and her body is being held at the Washington County Coroner’s Office.