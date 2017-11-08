Wife Wanted In Shooting Death Of Husband With Fayetteville Ties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (KFSM) -- The wife of a former Arkansan has been indicted for first-degree murder in her husband's July 2016 murder in Asheville.

A warrant was issued Wednesday (Nov. 8) for Brenda Kay McCutcheon by the Buncombe County Magistrate's Office, according to CNN affiliate WLOS.

Frank "Buddy" McCutcheon Jr., 64, was found dead in his home by his wife, who called 911 and said she thought an intruder had come through the back door and shot her husband.

The murder mystery went no where for more than a year until Wednesday (Nov. 8) when the indictment of Brenda Kay McCutcheon was handed down.

She left North Carolina following his murder and moved to Brighton, Tenn., which is about 20 minutes northeast of Memphis.

McCutcheon Jr. was from Arkansas and attended the University of Arkansas where he graduated from medical school in 1978.

He went on to work as a cosmetic surgeon in North Carolina, where he was known for volunteering his services to help children and veterans.

Family in Arkansas did not speak on camera, pending an upcoming the trial, which a family member said is at least one-and-a-half to two years away.