ROGERS (KFSM) -- A boy was hit by a vehicle outside of an elementary school about 3 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 9), according to the Rogers Fire Department.

A 13-year-old boy was hit as he ran across the street, according to police on scene.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital with a possible broken arm.

The incident happened outside of Bonnie Grimes Elementary School, according to officials.