First Movie Theater Since 1985 Opens In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The home of the Bentonville Film Festival now has a movie theater to call its own. The new Skylight Cinema opened Thursday night (Nov. 9) in downtown Bentonville.

The city has been without a movie theater since the Plaza Theater closed in 1985.

The opening night movie was "Loving Vincent," a movie about the mystery surrounding famed painter Vincent Van Gogh.

The theater has six screens with rocker and recliner seats, and boasts a full service restaurant and bar.

"We have seen a ton of buzz around, especially from people just walking by wanting to come in and take a tour of the place," general manager Jared Addison said. "Not only because of the architecture, it's so cool here but to just finally have a movie theater for the community to enjoy."

Adult tickets will cost $11, and tickets for kids, seniors and military members will cost $8.