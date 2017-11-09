× Fort Smith Police Search For Aggravated Assault With A Firearm Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault with a firearm, according to a press release from the department.

Police responded to a house at the 4000 block of Howell Ave. on Wednesday (Nov. 8) at about 10:45 a.m.

Witnesses told police that Lamarc Arnaud, 19, began arguing with someone at the home and was waving a handgun around, according to the press release. The pres release states that Arnaud pointed the gun at several people before he fired one round into the ceiling.

If you have any information about Lamarc Arnaud, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 78-CRIME.