Greenwood Teacher Awarded $500 After Being Voted ‘Favorite Teacher’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) - An elementary school teacher in Greenwood was surprised with a big check on Tuesday (Nov. 9).

James Perry was voted 'Favorite Teacher' for the Greenwood area.

Arvest Bank surprised Perry with a check for $500 to be used for his classroom.

For just three months, he has taught third grade math and science at East Pointe Elementary, but before that, he worked for the Fort Smith School District for more than 10 years.

Perry, who is also a pastor, said he felt a calling to work in Greenwood.

"I love working with kids. I know that it's something I've been called to do. It's really easy for me," Perry added.

"I'm not ever really stressed out about doing it. I love it. I know what I need to teach. I teach it, and then I try to help these kids. I want to see these kids grow up to be the best people they can be, and to help the community that they're in," he explained.

Perry said he may use the money to buy educational software or hands-on science equipment.