Judge Dismsses Rogers Annexation Lawsuit Against Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The City of Rogers’ annexation lawsuit against Bentonville was dismissed Thursday (Nov. 9) by Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

Rogers filed the lawsuit Oct. 10 seeking a preliminary injunction to stop Bentonville’s annexation of county lands near Arkansas 112.

Karren declined to comment.

The Bentonville City Council voted unanimously to accept the voluntary annexation last month. Rogers was scheduled to hold a special election in November on the same piece of land.

The suit named the City of Bentonville, Mayor Bob McCaslin and the council, as well as Benton County Judge Barry Moehring as defendants.

Bentonville sought to dismiss the case on the grounds that Rogers didn’t have a sufficient claim or standing for an injunction.