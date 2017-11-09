× La Niña Could Affect Our Winter

The Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Advisory.

For Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, a strong La Niña usually means drier weather and fewer strong cold fronts will move through the area.

However, in this case, the advisory is for a very weak La Niña which means we should still experience normal weather conditions as we continue through Fall and begin moving into Winter.

It’s still too early to tell exactly, but normal weather conditions mean a few snow events over the winter as well as multiple cold snaps.

-Chris