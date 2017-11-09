Metabolic Research Center – Pushing Through Weight Loss Plateaus – Phase 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“You know Bobby's weight is the same this week and it's very normal for our clients to hit plateaus,” said Sarah.

“I knew there'd be weeks like this it's a process,” said Swofford. “It's not a week to week thing, I lost an inch or so in my waist so I'm still making progress and I'm not going to jump off the cliff just yet,” said Swofford.

“You're still losing body fat, but you could be having more water,” said Sarah. “When you get down on yourself over just a few bad days or a bad week that's why weight loss is a struggle for a lot of people; you can't get down on yourself, you can't just quit,” said Sarah. “Plateaus can be anywhere from two to three days and we work with our clients to get through this,” said Sarah.

“First thing you notice is they want you to succeed, they care, and they take the proper steps,” said Bobby. “When I ask, what am I doing wrong, they’re going to take the steps to make sure it doesn't happen again,” said Swofford.

“It's about balance it's about the whole picture, how are you feeling and how do your clothes fit as well as what's your body fat? You're getting healthier as a person,” said Sarah.

“I'm making progress even though I didn't have a great week, I know that I'm going in the right direction,” said Swofford.

“It's all about focusing on the positive and that's why we're here we know that it's not easy to do this and we're going to keep encouraging and supporting our clients and help them get to their goal,” said Sarah.

