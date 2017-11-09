× One 10-Year-Old Boy’s Mission To Thank Cops With Doughnuts

HOUSTON — Lots of people make jokes about cops and doughnuts. Tyler Carach made it his mission.

He stopped in Houston with his mother, Sheena Carach, part of a ten-day road trip for his tenth birthday, thanking cops all over with free doughnuts.

“Thank you, buddy, thank you,” one officer told him.

Tyler got the idea back home in Florida. He saw four cops in a store — and used his allowance to buy them doughnuts.

“It makes me happy,” Tyler said. “Because I get to thank the person that keeps my family safe.”

How many police officers does he want to buy a doughnuts for?

“Every single one in America,” Tyler said.

By our count, that’s 900,000 cops.

So far, Tyler has visited 24 states in 14 months. In Las Vegas, he thanked cops and first responders for their heroism after last month’s massacre.

In Albuquerque, cops sang his praises — “Happy birthday,” that is.

Tyler’s mother taught him to think big. So far, he has handed out 34,000 doughnuts.

