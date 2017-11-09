× Patchy Fog Returns; Here’s the Next Rain Chance

Locally dense fog will return again late Thursday night into Friday morning but the majority of the fog should occur in SE Oklahoma where visibility will be lowest.

Expect clear skies on Friday continuing into the evening for Football Friday Night.

This is the next rain chance and it’s not a good on.

A weak front moves across the area on Saturday night into Sunday with a few spotty showers continuing into Sunday morning.

After this, small rain chances will returns Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The next BIG front gets here on Thursday of next week with more rain likely and probably colder temperatures heading into the weekend.

-Garrett