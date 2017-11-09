× Seventeen Drug Dealers Sentenced For Trafficking Meth In Northwest Arkansas Areas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Seventeen drug dealers will spend a combined total of 137 years in federal prison for their involvement in a large methamphetamine trafficking scheme.

An investigation was launched into reports of Juan Delacruz Albarran, 36, of Springdale trafficking drugs into the state between April and October during 2016. Nearly four pounds of meth was seized from his organization during September 2016.

The FBI and the Arkansas 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force team not only investigated Albarran, but his drug trafficking organization, as well. They all were arrested Oct. 27, 2016.

Albarran was sentenced Thursday (Nov. 9) for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison followed by three years of probation. He pleaded guilty to the charges during March.

Juan Ramirez Vargas, 23, also of Springdale, was sentenced Oct. 31 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of probation. He pleaded guilty to the charge during May.

Megan Diane Hersh, 30, of Diamond City, Ark., was sentenced Tuesday (Nov. 7) for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to nearly four years in prison followed by three years of probation. She pleaded guilty to the charge during December 2016.

Carl Charlton, 61, of Harrison was sentenced Tuesday (Nov. 7) for two counts of use of a communication facility to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to four years in prison followed by one year of probation. He pleaded guilty to the charges during December 2016.

Dammon Charlton, 35, also of Harrison, was sentenced Tuesday (Nov. 7) for two counts of use of a communication facility to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to five years and three months in prison followed by one year of probation. He pleaded guilty to the charges during December 2016.

Jessie Paul Farmer, 29, also of Harrison, was sentenced Tuesday (Nov. 7) for two counts of use of a communication facility to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by one year of probation. He pleaded guilty to the charges during December 2016.

Lorene Nicole Latham-Phillips, 30, also of Harrison, was sentenced Oct. 31 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of probation. She pleaded guilty to the charge during November 2016.

James Wesley “Wes” Phillips, 26, also of Harrison, was sentenced Nov. 2 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison followed by three years of probation. He pleaded guilty to the charge during December 2016.

Phillip Eugene Greenhaw, 44, also of Harrison, was sentenced Nov. 2 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by three years of probation. He pleaded guilty to the charge during December 2016.

James Montgomery Suggs, 47, also of Harrison, was sentenced Nov. 2 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to four years in prison followed by three years of probation. He pleaded guilty to the charge during November.

Jackie Bruce Veach, 61, also of Harrison, was sentenced Nov. 2 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to four years in prison followed by three years of probation. He pleaded guilty to the charge during December 2016.

Sarah Jane Veach, also 61 and from Harrison, was also sentenced Nov. 2 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to four years in prison followed by three years of probation. She also pleaded guilty to the charge during December 2016.

Mendy Lynn Barron, 41, of Alpena was sentenced Nov. 7 for two counts of use of a communication facility to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to more than six years in prison followed by one year of probation. She pleaded guilty to the charges during March.

Patricia Gayle Lewis-Zubkin, 63, of St. Joe, Ark., was sentenced Oct. 31 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by three years of probation. She pleaded guilty to the charge during March.

Jason Lee Lewis, 43, also of St. Joe, Ark., was sentenced Oct. 31 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to about 12-and-a-half years in prison followed by three years of probation. He pleaded guilty to the charge during December 2016.

Paul Gerald Stewart, 41, of Marshall, Ark., was sentenced Nov. 2 for two counts of use of a communication facility to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to nearly six years in prison followed by one year of probation. He pleaded guilty to the charges during January.

Edward “Eddie” Hugh Wade Jr., 54, of Yellville was sentenced Nov. 2 for two counts of use of a communication facility to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by one year of probation. He pleaded guilty to the charges during December 2016.

The Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas State Police, the Boone, Newton, Searcy and Baxter County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as Harrison and Eureka Police Departments, assisted in the investigation.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Carter prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.