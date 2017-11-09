Police Search For Suspects After Local Verizon Burglarized

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Police are investigating after the Verizon Wireless in Van Buren was broken into early Thursday morning (Nov. 9).

According to police, at 4:30 a.m. two black male suspects threw a large rock through the front door window of the store.

Police said the two suspects spent a very short amount of time in the store, but were able to steal over $10,000 worth of merchandise from the front display. This included iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches and other electronics. The store’s assistant manager said several of the phones taken included the new iPhone X, which starts at $999.

The suspects then left in a small 4-door passenger car. Officers are working to get surveillance video from the scene and surrounding businesses to learn more.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact Detective Jonathan Wear at 479-471-5095.

