UA Board of Trustees Takes No Action On Coach Bielema, Athletic Director Long

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After a three-hour executive session, the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees appears to have not taken action regarding the employment of Athletic Director Jeff Long or Razorback Head Coach Bret Bielema.

KATV in Little Rock reports that the board met over the past two days, having discussions with Chancellor Joseph E. Steinmetz and Long on Thursday (Nov. 9) morning.

