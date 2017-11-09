× Vehicle Crashes Into Ravine Off Highway 62 Near Avoca

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Crews are on the scene after a vehicle was driven off Highway 62 into a ravine early Thursday morning (Nov. 9).

According to Arkansas State Police, the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. near Andy Jack and Sugar Creek Roads.

ASP said the driver is expected to be okay, but was taken to an area hospital. Crews are currently working to get the vehicle out of the ravine.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. At this time, traffic is not impacted by the accident.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story develops.