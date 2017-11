× World War I To Finally Get Memorial In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFSM) — World War I is the only war not recognized with a memorial in Washington D.C., according to the United States World War I Centennial Commision.

However, that’s changing, as a groundbreaking ceremony happened Thursday (Nov. 9) at the future site of the WWI memorial in Pershing Park.

