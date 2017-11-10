× Arkansas Basketball Dominates In Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Samford head coach Scott Padgett approached the post game microphone with one phrase on his mind.

“That was just a good old fashioned punking.”

That’s as good a way as any to describe Arkansas basketball’s season opener. The Hogs ran rampant over the Bulldogs, scoring at will and playing shut down defense, going on runs of 14-0 and 10-0 in the first half. Daryl Macon scored 11, including 3 threes, in the first five minutes, then took a back seat to a balanced attack that saw six Hogs in double figures.

This was a Samford team that was not expected to be a pushover, but the Hogs just never gave the Bulldogs a chance. Expected scorers Macon, Jaylen Barford, and Daniel Gafford all had solid nights. Adrio Bailey reintroduced himself to the Hog faithful with a series of highlight real jams. CJ Jones chipped in a corner three and an alley-oop. Along with Gafford, the Hogs got solid minutes from freshmen Darious Hall and Gabe Osabuohien. Even walk on Jonathan Holmes and and manager JT Plummer saw time, with Holmes contributing a point, a rebound, and an assist.

Arkansas will put their newfound 1-0 record to the test Sunday at home against Bucknell.