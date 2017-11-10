× Arkansas Women Pull Away For Win In Neighbor’s Debut

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It took the Arkansas a half to shake off the cobwebs but once they were free, they looked like a team with a new spark.

Mike Neighbor’s make his coaching debut for the Razorbacks and he saw his new club open the second half on a 17-4 run and posted a 65-54 win over Sam Houston State in the 2017-18 season opener.

After struggling from the field early, Arkansas got hot from the perimeter in the final two periods and finished the game with nine made 3-pointers despite shooting just 27 percent from beyond the arc. The Razorbacks were led by Malica Monk with 18 points while Devin Cosper added 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting.

The Razorbacks outscored Sam Houston State 23-9 in the third quarter after trailing by five at the half. The Bearcats led 13-5 after the first quarter.

Arkansas will host Samford on Sunday at 1 p.m.