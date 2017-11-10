× Boy Ejected During Rollover Collision In Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A boy is dead after being ejected during a rollover collision, according to Arkansas State Police.

The boy, whom police aren’t identifying because of his age, was taken by an emergency helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries. His body is being held at the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office, according to police.

The collision happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday (Nov. 10) in the 8500 block of Bear Hollow Road. He was driving a truck east, veered off the road and overcorrected, which caused the truck to roll, according to ASP.