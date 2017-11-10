× Bryan Ross Resigns As Siloam Springs Football Coach

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM)–After nine seasons leading the Panthers, Bryan Ross has resigned as Siloam Springs head football coach. Ross coached for 14 seasons in the district, compiling a 30-64-1 record as head coach.

Ross coached at Siloam in the mid 2000’s under current 7A coaches Billy Dawson (Fayetteville) and Clint Ashcraft (Conway) before taking over in 2009. Ross won at least five games three different seasons (2010, 2011 & 2014).

Over the past two seasons, Siloam Springs has a combined 3-20 record with a win over Van Buren and two against Sheridan.

The last time Ross led the Panthers to the postseason came in 2014, a first round win over Texarkana and a quarterfinal loss to Pine Bluff.